Jenna Dewan is experiencing all the end-of-pregnancy feelings and admitted she’s “about to pop.”

The 43-year-old actress, who is expecting her third child, hopped on Instagram Stories Saturday, June 1, to share some bump photos and pregnancy updates.

“Stilllll pregnant but lotsa Braxton hicks [contractions],” she wrote over a photo of herself lounging in bed in a bra top. She followed it up with another bare belly pic, writing, “About to pop.”

Dewan is apparently due to give birth in June as she posted a nude pregnancy pic on May 8 and shared, “One more month 🤍.”

Dewan announced she was expecting her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee in January 2024 with a bathtub reveal and photo shoot for Romper. She also shares daughter Everly, 11, with ex-husband Channing Tatum and son Callum, 4, with Kazee, 48.

Tony winner Kazee proposed to Dewan during her pregnancy with Callum, but they are not rushing to walk down the aisle.

“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there,” the Step Up star exclusively told Us Weekly last year. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”

Clearly, life has been busy as Dewan filmed The Rookie season 6 throughout her pregnancy while caring for Everly and Callum. Still, she insisted, work “helps balance my mind.”

“And The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it’s easy, and it flows, and so I think that’s a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant,” she told Romper. “I’ve been on other sets that are obviously a lot more difficult. So I love it. You’re tired, but when is a mom not tired?”

Dewan has been open about her pregnancy, sharing photos, videos and updates throughout her journey. She also recently celebrated Everly’s birthday, calling her oldest “incredible, wise … beautiful inside and out.”

“It is the most extraordinary gift of all to be your mother! We share a brain- maybe too much 😂 – and we share a heart. But you are all you and the world is a much more sparkly and magnificent place because you are here,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for making me a mother, continuing to teach me so much about life and it’s my honor to be by your side forever and ever and ever. Happy birthday my Everly!!!! 😭❤️😍😍😍.”