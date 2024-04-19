The Rookie cast have become bona fide stars, including Nathan Fillion, Jenna Dewan, Alyssa Diaz and Richard T. Jones, and fans are obsessed with their love lives — on and off camera.

The ABC series follows the story of John Nolan, a recently divorced 40-something, who decides to pursue a career as a police officer at the Los Angeles Police Department after inadvertently helping to stop a bank robbery. The Rookie is based on the true story of William Norcross, a real LAPD officer who joined the department in his mid-40s after moving to Los Angeles in 2015.

The Rookie is now airing its sixth season after premiering in October 2018, and it has featured some incredible guest stars, including Pete Davidson, Frankie Muniz, Kelly Clarkson and Mark Cuban. In April 2024, Deadline confirmed the series was renewed for a seventh season.

The show has no shortage of action and drama. While it sometimes borrows from the actors’ real lives, Dewan revealed that her third pregnancy would not be written into The Rookie after she announced the big news in January 2024.

“I think it’s fair to say that there will be conversations and conflict about the idea of whether they’re going to have kids, independent of Jenna literally being pregnant,” showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine in February 2024 of Dewan’s character, Bailey.

Keep reading to get the full scoop on the Rookie cast’s dating lives.

Nathan Fillion

Fillion is currently single, and despite two engagements, he has never been married. He was last linked to model Krista Allen, who previously dated George Clooney, but they split in 2020 after less than a year of dating.

He first popped the question to his General Hospital costar Vanessa Marcil in 1995 after eight months of dating, but they never made it down the aisle and split a year and a half later. He was then engaged to actress Mikaela Hoover in 2013 before their split the following year.

Fillion’s longest romance appears to be with Entourage actress Perrey Reeves, whom he dated from 2005 to 2009.

However, there’s no bad blood between Fillion and his former flames, and when asked what they would say about him during a 2010 interview with Women’s Health, he said, “Oh, boy. I’m still in touch with about 90 percent of my exes. … They would describe me as being unlucky in love.”

Jenna Dewan

Dewan has made a name for herself on The Rookie as Bailey Nune. She is engaged to actor Steve Kazee, whom she began dating in 2018, and the couple is currently expecting their second baby together. Dewan and Kazee welcomed their first child, son Callum, in March 2020. Before her relationship with Kazee, Dewan was married to actor Channing Tatum from 2009 to 2019, and they share one daughter, Everly, who was born in May 2013.

As for when Dewan and Kazee will walk down the aisle, she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023, “We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there. … But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”

Mekia Cox

Cox, who plays Nyla Harper, married basketball analyst Britt Leach in 2018. That same year, they welcomed their first daughter. Cox gave birth to baby No. 2, a second daughter, in 2022.

As fans know, Cox’s second pregnancy was written into the show after she announced the big news in January 2022.

Alyssa Diaz

Diaz, known on The Rookie as Angela Lopez, is engaged to musician Gustavo Galindo, with whom she shares one son. Her pregnancy was also written into the show in 2020, and her character gave birth to a baby boy with husband Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) during season 3. Angela became pregnant with her and Wesley’s second child during season 5, although Diaz wasn’t expecting in real life.

Richard T. Jones

Jones, who plays Wade Grey, was married to his wife Nancy from 1996 until 2021, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

It appears he found love again because in October 2023 when he posted about his “beautiful wife” via Instagram. In the photo, Jones could be seen hugging a woman named Kris. One month later, Jones announced his daughter Sydney got engaged. He is also a father to daughter Aubrey and son Elijah.

Eric Winter

Winter, who plays Tim Bradford, married his wife, Roselyn Sánchez, in 2008. Before finding lasting love with each other, Winter was married to actress Allison Ford from 2001 to 2005, while Sánchez was married to Gary Stretch from 1998 to 2001.

Winter and Sánchez are parents to Sebella, born in 2012, and Dylan, whom they welcomed in 2017. The couple has teamed up outside the home, as well, and Sánchez guest-starred during a season 2 episode of The Rookie. In addition, the spouses costarred in the 2019 Hallmark movie A Taste of Summer.