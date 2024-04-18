Jenna Dewan tricked fiancé Steve Kazee into thinking she got a bob.

Dewan, 43, shared a hilarious video via Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, of her getting ready for the Fashion Trust Awards, which were held on Tuesday, April 9. “See Ricky [Mota] cutting. Do you like it?” she asked Kazee as celebrity hairstylist Mota trimmed her chin-length extensions.

Kazee looked up at Dewan with his jaw dropped. “Wait are you f—king with me right now? Is that a hair piece?” he asked.

“It’s a hair piece,” Dewan — who is pregnant with her third baby, her second with Kazee — reassured him while cracking up.

Related: Margot Robbie Debuts Chic Lob at 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

“The faux bob got him,” she captioned the post. Mota and more fans laughed with Dewan in the comments section.

“Love a chop,” Mota quipped, as another social media user added, “His reaction is priceless.” A second follower laughed, “His face … I watched this 123 times 😂😂😂.”

Dewan’s finished look featured a blown-out bob parted to the side. She paired her coiffure with a full face of makeup, including smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, long lashes and pink lips.

At the Fashion Trust Awards, Dewan rocked a silky cutout dress featuring a plunging neckline, cutouts on her sides, feathered sleeves and a matching skirt. She accessorized with diamond earrings and sparkly rings from CICADA & Suzanne Kalan.

Related: Jenna Dewan and Fiance Steve Kazee's Relationship Timeline Jenna Dewan‘s romance with fiancé Steve Kazee hasn’t followed a traditional timeline — but they’re more in love than ever. Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s relationship in October 2018, six months after Dewan and estranged husband Channing Tatum announced their split. The exes were married for nine years and share daughter Everly. After nearly one […]

Dewan announced her pregnancy in January via Instagram. She posted a clip of her enjoying a bath while Kazee played a guitar. “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she captioned the post.

The couple previously welcomed son Callum, now 4, in March 2020. Dewan is also the mom of daughter Everly, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.