Pregnant Jenna Dewan Confuses Fiance Steve Kazee With a Faux Bob: ‘Are You F—king With Me?’

By
Jenna Dewan Pranks Finace Steeve Kazee With a Bob
(L-R) Steve Kazee and Jenna DewanMonica Schipper/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan tricked fiancé Steve Kazee into thinking she got a bob.

Dewan, 43, shared a hilarious video via Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, of her getting ready for the Fashion Trust Awards, which were held on Tuesday, April 9. “See Ricky [Mota] cutting. Do you like it?” she asked Kazee as celebrity hairstylist Mota trimmed her chin-length extensions.

Kazee looked up at Dewan with his jaw dropped. “Wait are you f—king with me right now? Is that a hair piece?” he asked.

“It’s a hair piece,” Dewan — who is pregnant with her third baby, her second with Kazee — reassured him while cracking up.

“The faux bob got him,” she captioned the post. Mota and more fans laughed with Dewan in the comments section.

“Love a chop,” Mota quipped, as another social media user added, “His reaction is priceless.” A second follower laughed, “His face … I watched this 123 times 😂😂😂.”

Jenna Dewan Pranks Finace Steeve Kazee With a Bob
Steeve Kazee Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Dewan’s finished look featured a blown-out bob parted to the side. She paired her coiffure with a full face of makeup, including smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, long lashes and pink lips.

At the Fashion Trust Awards, Dewan rocked a silky cutout dress featuring a plunging neckline, cutouts on her sides, feathered sleeves and a matching skirt. She accessorized with diamond earrings and sparkly rings from CICADA & Suzanne Kalan.

Dewan announced her pregnancy in January via Instagram. She posted a clip of her enjoying a bath while Kazee played a guitar. “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she captioned the post.

The couple previously welcomed son Callum, now 4, in March 2020. Dewan is also the mom of daughter Everly, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

