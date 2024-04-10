Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Most Marvelous Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, More

By
Fashion Trust US Awards 2024
14
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (3)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kelsea Ballerini and Selma Blair were among the many stars who shined at the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards.

A-listers stepped out in style for the Tuesday, April 9, awards, held at a private residence in Los Angeles. Randolph looked seriously stylish in a sequin Rahul Mishra gown featuring a bodycon fit and floral embellishments. The Oscar winner teamed her look with patent leather heels, a sparkly bracelet and glamorous curls.

Ballerini, for her part, rocked a sexy Zuhair Murad number, featuring a lacy corset, mock neck and a dainty train. She elevated the sheer look with a slicked-back bun and hoop earrings.

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

Blair looked sharp in a double-breasted blazer dress, chunky necklaces and a gold clutch. The actress pushed her mane back and donned a soft smile for the cameras.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Alexandra Shipp

Awkwafina
Heidi Klum's bio

Heidi Klum
1374175453janelle monae 206

Janelle Monae
Jenna Dewan Isn't Ready for Daughter Everly's Teenage Years: Right Now, She 'Enjoys My Company'

Jenna Dewan
1351182320kelly rowland 206

Kelly Rowland
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Has ‘A Lot More Grace’ for Her Divorced Parents Following Her Split From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini
Lisa Rinna RHOBH The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dramatic Reunion

Lisa Rinna
Lucy Hale and More Stars Who Have Battled Eating Disorders

Lucy Hale
Paris Hilton’s Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Kids Over the Years

Paris Hilton
Blair_bio

Selma Blair
1260376049zooey deschanel 206

Zooey Deschanel

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!