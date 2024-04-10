Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kelsea Ballerini and Selma Blair were among the many stars who shined at the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards.

A-listers stepped out in style for the Tuesday, April 9, awards, held at a private residence in Los Angeles. Randolph looked seriously stylish in a sequin Rahul Mishra gown featuring a bodycon fit and floral embellishments. The Oscar winner teamed her look with patent leather heels, a sparkly bracelet and glamorous curls.

Ballerini, for her part, rocked a sexy Zuhair Murad number, featuring a lacy corset, mock neck and a dainty train. She elevated the sheer look with a slicked-back bun and hoop earrings.

Blair looked sharp in a double-breasted blazer dress, chunky necklaces and a gold clutch. The actress pushed her mane back and donned a soft smile for the cameras.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards: