Jenna Dewan is embracing bump-baring maternity style.

Dewan, 43, rocked a silky cutout dress at the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles. Her fitted frock was finished with a plunging neckline, openings at her slides and a flowy skirt equipped with feathers. She teamed the number with even more plume on her sleeves and diamond earrings and rings from CICADA & Suzanne Kalan.

The actress — who is welcoming her third baby, her second with fiancé Steve Kazee — donned a full beat featuring smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the side and styled in voluminous curls.

On the red carpet, Dewan cradled her bump while posing with Kazee, 48. Kazee, for his part, sported a black blazer, white tank top and pleated pants. He accessorized with patent leather shoes and a gold chain necklace.

Dewan announced her pregnancy via Instagram in January. She posted a video of her in a bathtub as Kazee strummed a guitar. “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she captioned the clip.

Kazee shared his excitement in the comments section. “I’d have a million babies with you!” he wrote, as more stars including Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sharna Burgess and more congratulated the couple.

Dewan and Kazee are already the parents of son Callum, 4. Dewan shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Us Weekly confirmed Dewan and Kazee’s relationship in October 2018, six months after she and Tatum, 43, announced their split. In February 2020, Kazee got on one knee and popped the question.

Dewan opened up about her engagement during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month. “We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened… All of a sudden there was … [the] pandemic and home and then baby number three. So we kept pushing this day,” she said, adding, “But now we really are wanting to and really are setting the date and getting it going.”

The couple have not yet announced a wedding date.