The Best Celebrity Bump-Baring Maternity Looks: Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Sienna Miller, More

Celeb Style Baby Bump
Stars including Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Sienna Miller have changed the definition of maternity style, making their baby bumps the focal point of an outfit.

Waterhouse — who announced in November 2023 that she’s expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson — flashed her belly while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. At the time, she styled a pair of low-rise jeans with a white crop top, a tan button-down top, a black purse and sunglasses. She topped the look off with hoop earrings and athletic sneakers.

Miller, meanwhile, commanded attention when she attended Vogue World: London in September 2023. For the event, she stunned in a puffy Schiaparelli cloud skirt and ruffled crop top. Miller, who announced in August 2023 that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Oli Green, paired the getup with sheer black tights and Schiaparelli flats that outlined her toes.

Keep scrolling to see the best bump-baring looks celebrities have donned.

