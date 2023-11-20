Stars including Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Sienna Miller have changed the definition of maternity style, making their baby bumps the focal point of an outfit.
Waterhouse — who announced in November 2023 that she’s expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson — flashed her belly while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. At the time, she styled a pair of low-rise jeans with a white crop top, a tan button-down top, a black purse and sunglasses. She topped the look off with hoop earrings and athletic sneakers.
Miller, meanwhile, commanded attention when she attended Vogue World: London in September 2023. For the event, she stunned in a puffy Schiaparelli cloud skirt and ruffled crop top. Miller, who announced in August 2023 that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Oli Green, paired the getup with sheer black tights and Schiaparelli flats that outlined her toes.
Keep scrolling to see the best bump-baring looks celebrities have donned.