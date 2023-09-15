Sienna Miller is proof maternity fashion doesn’t have to be boring.

The 41-year-old actress — who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Oil Green — bared her bump in Schiaparelli at the Vogue World: London event on Thursday, September 14, in the U.K.

The ivory ensemble, which debuted on the fashion house’s fall/winter 2023 runway, featured a sculpted cropped shirt that exposed Miller’s pregnant belly. She teamed the top with a billowing balloon skirt, which made her look like a blossoming bouquet.

Miller contrasted the outfit with black sheer tights and dark-colored pumps. She accessorized with dangling gold earrings and wore her blonde mane in a shaggy but chic updo.

Us Weekly reported last month that Miller is pregnant with her second baby, her first with Green, 26. In photos obtained by People, Miller was seen showing off her baby bump while wearing a bikini in Ibiza.

The actress initially sparked pregnancy speculation in July while she vacationed with Green and her daughter, Marlowe, in St. Tropez. (Miller shares her 10-year-old with ex Tom Sturridge.) During the getaway, Miller sported a noticeable baby bump as she swam in the ocean wearing a rainbow bikini.

Miller and Green were first linked in February 2022 after being spotted on a date in New York. The twosome continued to make the rounds that spring, attending a BAFTAs afterparty together in London in March 2022 and posing on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet in Beverly Hills later that month.

As Miller’s romance with Green blossomed, she opened up to Elle UK about whether she wanted more kids. In the April 2022 interview, Miller revealed that she chose to freeze her eggs when she turned 40 after feeling “pressure” to expand her family.

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade [of their 30s] — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs,” Miller said. “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Prior to dating Green, Miller has been engaged several times. She split from fiancé Jude Law in 2006 after he admitted to having an affair with his children’s nanny. Miller and Law, 50, rekindled their romance three years later but called it quits for good in 2011.

She moved on with Sturridge, 37, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015. Although they parted ways, the exes have remained friends and vigilant coparents to Marlowe, who they welcomed in 2012. “I love being a mother. It’s what I do best,” Miller gushed to British Vogue in November 2022.

Miller was later engaged to Lucas Zwirner, but the pair split in September 2020.