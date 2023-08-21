Sienna Miller is pregnant with baby No. 2, her first child with boyfriend Oli Green.

Miller, 41, showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a bikini in Ibiza, according to photos obtained by People on Monday, August 21.

The actress initially sparked pregnancy speculation in July while she vacationed with Green, 26, and her daughter, Marlowe, in St. Tropez. (Miller shares her 10-year-old with ex Tom Sturridge.)

During the getaway, Miller sported a noticeable baby bump as she swam in the ocean wearing a rainbow bikini.

Miller was later photographed in the French town wearing a blue and pink strapless cover-up over her bathing suit. The loose garment highlighted her pregnant stomach.

Miller and Green were first linked in February 2022 after being spotted on a date in New York. The twosome continued to make the rounds that spring, attending a BAFTA’s afterparty together in London in March 2022 and posing on the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty red carpet in Beverly Hills later that month.

As Miller’s romance with Green blossomed, she opened up to Elle UK about whether she wanted more kids. In the April 2022 interview, Miller revealed that she chose to freeze her eggs when she turned 40 after feeling “pressure” to expand her family.

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade [of their 30s] — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs,” Miller said. “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

She noted that once she entered her 40s, her priorities became more clear. “I think I know what matters to me: my friendships, my child and, ultimately, trying to be happy,” Miller explained. “That really is enough, with bursts of intensity and creativity. And, you know, way too much fun still at times, but I feel more in control of my life. And that’s really, really relieving.”

Seven months later, Miller doubled down on her comments, telling British Vogue that she previously thought marriage and motherhood were items to check off her list in her 30s.

“I’d invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency,” she said in November 2022. “There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn’t worked out — I imagined that I would be married with three kids, being a great mum.”

Miller, who has been engaged several times, didn’t take the traditional path to motherhood. She split from fiancé Jude Law in 2006 after he admitted to having an affair with his children’s nanny. Miller and Law, 50, rekindled their romance three years later but called it quits for good in 2011. (He shares son Raff, 26, and Rudy, 20, and daughter Iris, 22, with ex-wife Sadie Frost. Law also shares daughter Sophia, 13, with ex Samantha Burke and daughter Ada, 8, with Catherine Harding. He and wife Phillipa Coan share two children.)

She moved on with Sturridge, 37, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015. Although they parted ways, the exes have remained friends and vigilant coparents to Marlowe, who they welcomed in 2012. “I love being a mother. It’s what I do best,” she gushed to British Vogue in November 2022.

Miller was later engaged to Lucas Zwirner, but the pair split in September 2020. Sturridge, for his part, has been dating Alexa Chung since 2022. The couple went public with their romance during a double date with Miller and Green at Wimbledon in July 2022.