Breaking up is hard to do — unless you’re Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge.

The exes, who dated from 2011 to 2015, are still on good terms. The Alfie star still considers Sturridge one of her best friends.

The former couple — who share a daughter, Marlowe, born in July 2012 — are aware that they are unorthodox exes. They raised eyebrows when walking the 2021 Tony Awards red carpet together, and they share bedtime duties every night. Oh, and they still live together — kind of. They often stay at each other’s houses and even travel together.

“It’s not like there’s a structure for custody,” she told Elle UK in 2019 about their joint decision to put their daughter first. “We make it work. It’s not conventional.”

In the years since their split, the two, who live a few blocks away from one another in New York City, have found romance with others. The Live By Night star dated Lucas Zwirner and her Foxcatcher director Bennett Miller. While the Sweetbitter actor was rumored to be stepping out with Little Miss Sunshine alum Abigail Breslin, director Juliette Buchs and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

Yet, the British actors continue to stay in each other’s lives not just for their daughter’s sake, but for their own.

“We still love each other,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017. “I think in a breakup somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it’s not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person,” adding, “He’s definitely my best friend in the entire world.”

It’s easy to see why The Loudest Voice star would want to stay close to her daughter’s father, who she described as a “grounded, intelligent, kind and intact person” to Vogue in 2014.

After their breakup a source told Us Weekly, “They were in a bit of a rough patch for awhile. Their schedules on top of raising a child started to get to them.”

Six years later, Miller may think they’re unconventional, but these former lovers seem to be making it work in ways other exes could only dream.

Keep scrolling to check out Miller and Sturridge’s most supportive ex moments.