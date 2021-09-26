Let’s get this show on the road! After a rough year for the Broadway community, the actors, singers and dancers have come together to celebrate the return showbiz at the 2021 Tony Awards. And they’re doing so in style.

The stars traded in their costumes and stage makeup for red carpet worthy gowns, tuxedos and fashion-forward ensembles, taking time to stop for a photo op before entering the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

With spirits high (8 shows returned to Broadway this month!) and a knack for making a style statement, the creative crew in attendance at the 74th Annual Awards show truly blew Us away.

To take a look at all the amazing outfits, couture creations and top-tier accessories that graced the red carpet, keep scrolling. Because from Leslie Odom Jr.’s white Celine suit to Tom Hiddleston’s dapper navy tux, Stylish is rounding up all the best look’s from the evening, ahead.