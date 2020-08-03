Making it official? Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge have continued to spark romance speculation as they packed on PDA in New York City.

Hawke, 22, and Sturridge, 34, stepped out together on Sunday, August 2. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two actors were spotted walking arm in arm and sharing a kiss at a local restaurant.

The Stranger Things star wore a light pink floral dress that she paired with a straw hat and beige canvas bag. The Sweetbitter alum, for his part, stepped out in a plain black T-shirt, blue jeans and a brown baseball cap. They both wore face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawke, who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, was first linked to Sturridge late last month. The duo were seen in the Hamptons on July 21, where they appeared to be heading toward a local beach.

Just before the pair’s first public sighting, Sturridge was spotted with ex Sienna Miller in NYC in late June. More recently, the former couple were seen together in the Big Apple on July 28.

The Mary Shelley actor and the American Sniper actress, 38, dated from 2011 to 2015. The exes have remained good friends as they continue to coparent their 8-year-old daughter, Marlowe.

Miller opened up about their current relationship in Elle’s November 2019 cover story. “He’s at the house and he’s going to stay there tonight,” she told the magazine at the time. “It’s not like there’s a structure for custody. We make it work. It’s not conventional.”

Miller, who is now engaged to Lucas Zwirner, said she was single for nine months after her split from Sturridge. “It was about the first time in my life I’d ever been single. It was fine. I really like my own company. I quite like being independent,” she added. “But the dating thing, which I tried a couple of times? That I don’t envy. I went on a couple of dates with people that I was set up with and… you know… [It all worked out].”

Sturridge has also been linked to Juliette Buchs and Georgiana Huddart.