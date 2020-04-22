Not impressed. Maya Hawke, who is the daughter of exes Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, is calling out her parents’ generation.

In a new interview with Nylon published on Wednesday, April 21, the 21-year-old actress opened up about the former era of Hollywood her parents belong to and the current one she’s in. In doing so, she admitted that she’s struggling to see what’s in store for her acting career after the coronavirus pandemic concludes. She also pointed out how much easier her parents had it at her age.

“It just seems impossible. I can’t even envision the future where I get on a new indie set. It sounds like it’s a million years away,” the Stranger Things actress explained. “I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation. They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics.”

Maya continued, “We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs, and partying. But instead… We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f–ked us.”

Meanwhile, Maya said the Kill Bill actress, 49, was concerned over her pursuit of a Hollywood career due to the additional difficulties women in the business face compared to their male counterparts. “Because this industry is so much tougher on women, my mom had reservations about me, not becoming an actor, but becoming a public figure,” she shared. “The emphasis that the business puts on your appearance, the emphasis the business puts on your age — on all sorts of things that have nothing to do with your ability to act.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress added, “My mom understands in a different way from my dad how difficult that is. Because the voices are not as strong, the whispers are not as strong in men’s ears.”

Maya’s parents Ethan, 49, and Thurman first met while working on the 1997 film Gattaca and got married in 1998. Not only did the former pair welcome daughter Maya during the year of their nuptials, but they also share an 18-year-old son, Levon.

The duo called it quits in 2003 and their divorce was finalized in August 2005. However, Ethan went on to wed Ryan Hawke (née Shawhughes) in 2008, with whom he shares daughters Clementine, 12, and Indiana, 9. Thurman also shares 7-year-old daughter Luna with ex Arpad Busson.

In Ethan’s 2015 novel Rules for a Knight, the Boyhood actor opened up about the challenges of coparenting his two children with Thurman after their divorce. “One of the things that’s really hard about parenting from a divorced standpoint, is that your kids can wreak havoc over you,” he admitted at the time.

“There is a lot of, ‘At Mommy’s house, we have ice cream all the time’ and ‘I don’t think I’m going to come next weekend,’” he continued. “There are rules at school, rules at Grandma’s house, rules at Mom’s house, rules at Dad’s house, nobody’s bad or has the right rules, they are just rules.”