



A famous family! Maya Hawke revealed how her parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, feel about her Stranger Things role.

“They both love the show and loved it before I was on it,” the actress, 21, told Jenny McCarthy on the Monday, July 8, episode of SiriusXM’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show.” “I know my parents don’t BS me. They’re pretty rigorous in terms of their commentary when they like something or don’t.”

She added, “My parents are wonderful and really supportive and have given me a lot. I feel really grateful to have their support.”

Looking back on her childhood with the Training Day actor and the Pulp Fiction star Maya told McCarthy, 46, “I was never aware of my parents being anything other than my parents. They were present, and we played games and took train rides. I didn’t feel like I was in a public family except for a few horrifying high school moments along the way. But for the most part, I just love my family and my parents, and it doesn’t matter what they do. That’s how they raised us.”

The Little Women alum didn’t feel any pressure to follow in her parents’ acting footsteps, explaining that she pursued a career in the industry simply because she “love[s] it more than anything else.”

Ethan, 48, and Thurman, 49, tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their daughter that same year. They also share a son, Levon, 17. The couple split in 2005.

Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix on Thursday, July 4, and Ethan posted a sweet shoutout days later.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women,” he captioned a promo video of Maya playing Stranger Things’ Robin. “Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing.”

