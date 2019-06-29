Back to Hawkins they go! The cast of Stranger Things — including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink — celebrated the Netflix show’s season 3 premiere at Santa Monica High School on Friday, June 28.

Wolfhard, 16, and McLaughlin, 17, got the crowd riled up as they threw “shirts from the main interview stage to fans on bleachers by the carpet,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly, adding that fans went “crazy” when Brown, 15, arrived.

It was Joe Keery, however, who garnered the loudest cheers. Fans also “lost their minds” when Winona Ryder and David Harbour strolled down the red carpet.

Ahead of the screening, Noah Schnapp gave an update on his character Will. “This season he’s kind of, like, holding on to his childhood,” Schnapp, 14, dished to Us. “He still wants to be a kid again … [but] I feel like throughout the season, Will has kind of matured, he’s gotten more courageous and he’s really grown up.”

Jake Busey — who joined the Stranger Things cast in season 3 as Bruce — opened up to Us about being a part of the beloved series. “I’m just glad to be a part of this show,” the Starship Troopers star, 48, gushed. “I’ve never really experienced anything of this magnitude. I have no idea what I’m in for!”

After the event, the cast headed to the Santa Monica Pier for an afterparty where there was no shortage of dancing and fun.

Scroll down to see photos from the big celebration!