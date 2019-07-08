It runs in her blood! Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s daughter, Maya, made her Stranger Things debut when season 3 was released on Thursday, July 4, and the proud parents couldn’t help but praise the 21-year-old for her brilliant work on the show.

The Dead Poets Society actor, 48, shared a short clip on Sunday, July 7, of Maya in character as Robin and encouraged his followers to check out his talented daughter’s work.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father,” Ethan wrote on Instagram. “Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing. #StrangerThings.”

The Training Day star’s post garnered the attention of celebrities including Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner. “She’s INCREDIBLE,” Turner, 23, gushed.

Andy Cohen added: “She sure is!!!!!!!!!! AMAZING!!!”

Maya’s Stranger Things costar Finn Wolfhard was seemingly thrilled by Ethan’s post, writing, “Yay Dad!”

Thurman, 49, also shared a tribute to Maya on Instagram. “My victorious loving mermaid daughter,” she wrote alongside a picture of Maya lounging in a pool. “A weekend of triumph on Stranger Things. Congratulations beloved @maya_hawke #strangerthings #netflix #motherlylove #mayahawke.”

Many of the Pulp Fiction actress’ followers were quick to point out how much Maya resembles her.

“The whole time I was watching I thought ‘wow she reminds me a lot of uma thurman’ and apparently I’m an idiot for not knowing,” one wrote. Another added: “She’s mesmerizing to watch! Sounds and looks like you.”

Ethan and Thurman wed in May 1998 and welcomed Maya on July 8, 1998. The couple, who also share 17-year-old son Levon, divorced in August 2005. Ethan later married Ryan Hawke, with whom he shares daughters Clementine, 11, and Indiana, 8. Uma, for her part, is also mom of 6-year-old daughter Luna with ex Arpad Busson.

