Her biggest fan! Ethan Hawke opened up about supporting his 20-year-old daughter, Maya, whom he shares with ex-wife Uma Thurman.

The Oscar winner, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly at the recent New York Film Critics Circle Awards that he only offers Maya advice “if she asks.” However, “If she doesn’t ask,” he said, “then you’re a blowhard.”

Hawke also gushed over his daughter’s acting skills, adding to Us that he is “of course” a fan of her show, Stranger Things.

In April 2018, the First Reformed star raved about Maya’s career during an interview with Radio.com. “She’s the real thing,” he said at the time. “It’s been a fascinating thing to watch. … I know her and I believe in her.”

For her part, Maya told The Sydney Morning Herald in December 2017 that her A-list parents tried to keep her out of the limelight for as long as possible.

“Both of my parents think being a professional child actor is poisonous,” she told the publication at the time. “They came to my plays, read the poems I wrote and would listen to me sing, but they kept me out of the spotlight. They were cautious about public exposure while you’re very young.”

The Gattaca costars, who divorced in 2005 after seven years of marriage, also share son Levon, 16. Hawke opened up about coparenting with the actress, 48, in his 2015 novel, Rules for a Knight. “One of the things that’s really hard about parenting from a divorced standpoint is that your kids can wreak havoc over you because there is a lot of, ‘At mommy’s house, we can have ice cream all the time’ and ‘I don’t think I’m gonna come next weekend,'” he wrote. “There are rules at school, rules at grandma’s house, rules at Mom’s house, rules at Dad’s house, nobody’s bad or has the right rules, they are just rules.”

The Dead Poets Society star married Ryan Shawhughes Hawke in 2008 and they share daughters Clementine, 10, and Indiana, 7. Meanwhile, Thurman shares daughter Luna, 6, with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

