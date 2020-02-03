Ready for the next step! Sienna Miller is engaged to her boyfriend, Lucas Zwirner, after one year of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

“They’re so in love,” a source tells Us. “Her daughter [Marlowe] has a nice and close relationship with Lucas too. They’re excited for this new chapter.”

Miller, 38, was first spotted with Zwriner, 28, in December 2018 while attending the birthday party of her ex-fiancé, Tom Sturridge. The following month, they were seen engaging in PDA in the streets of New York City as the American Sniper actress walked her dog.

The couple have since been seen out together on numerous occasions, with one of their most recent appearances occurring at the 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards in New York City on Saturday, February 1. The couple even attended Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding to husband Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island together in October 2019.

Before Zwriner, Miller dated her Alfie costar Jude Law from 2003 to 2006. They reconciled their relationship three years later, only to call it quits a second time in 2011. Despite their relationship coming to a close, she spoke highly of her ex-fiancé to Porter magazine in 2016.

“We don’t see each other that much,” she revealed at the time. “I care about him enormously.”

The Foxcatcher actress later dated Sturridge, 34, from 2011 to 2015. The exes share 7-year-old daughter Marlowe.

At the time of their separation, a source close to the actress told Us that “they were in a bit of a rough patch for a while” before their split. “Their schedules on top of raising a child started to get to them,” the insider added.

Miller has also been associated with Balthazar Getty, with whom she had a brief affair in the 2000s. In 2017, a source told Us that she was “spending some time” with Brad Pitt amid dating rumors.

This past September, Miller shut down a question from The Sunday Times Style about her past romances.

“What is the point of listing someone’s sexual history? It is totally gendered,” she said in September. “The responsibility falls on the media to handle women responsibly and to apply the same rules interviewing actresses as they do to actors.”