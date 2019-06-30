‘The Loudest Voice’ Cast: A Side-by-Side Look of Who’s Playing Who

Get ready for a new look at Roger Ailes‘ life. The upcoming Showtime limited series, The Loudest Voice, will dive into the rise and fall of the late founder of Fox News, including his 2016 resignation following sexual misconduct allegations and his 2017 death.

Journalist Gretchen Carlson, who is portrayed by Naomi Watts in the series, came forward with claims that her former boss made unwanted sexual advances toward her. In a lawsuit, she also alleged that he sabotaged her career after she denied him. Ailes, portrayed by Russell Crowe, continuously denied all of her statements. However, following the suit, multiple other women came forward with similar allegations and he stepped down shortly after.

The series won’t completely focus on the negative, though. “Russell worked hard to delve deeper and show all sides of the man,” executive producer Alex Metcalf told TVInsider. “People will be surprised by the positive spin he puts on Roger.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see side-by-side photos of the cast and the real people they’re portraying.