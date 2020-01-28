Green with envy! Sienna Miller’s 7-year-old daughter, Marlowe, wants to keep her mom to herself.

“She gets jealous if there’s another kid involved,” the actress, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Wander Darkly premiere at Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 25. “I will not have her on set on those days. If I’m being intimate with another child, she’s furious.”

But when the little one does go to work with the American Woman star, she gives Miller notes. “She sits there with her headphones on by the monitor and says, ‘That was good,’” the New York native told Us.

Since Marlowe has such “strong opinions,” the Golden Globe nominee admitted that the little one might be a director when she grows up. In fact, she “loves” being on set and thinks “it’s a big fun circus.”

Miller explained to Us: “She gets treated like a queen she runs around in the makeup trailer wearing wigs and stealing things off the craft service table. It’s a nice place for a kid to grow up, but the fame does not infiltrate our life. … I don’t know if she thinks [acting] cool. I think our life is very low-key so she’s not too aware of my work side of things. I also make films that are far too grown up for her to watch at the moment, so she’s kept away.”

The Mississippi Grind star welcomed her daughter in 2012 with her ex Tom Sturridge and said parenthood has been “a constantly evolving process” ever since. “I’m learning about being a parent every single day of being a mother,” she told Us. “There is a moment in new parenthood where you can feel incredibly overwhelmed and things are complicated. … I think taking stock of the small moments [is important] and being grateful irrespective of the tiredness. Focus on the gratitude.”

In November, Miller told Us exclusively that raising Marlowe is more than she could “ever dream of.” She gushed at the time: “Watching this person who’s so resonantly her own person, and sharing a life with her, we share a sense of humor that’s quite specific and offbeat. We’re very similar, but she’s so independent. I sometimes have to remind myself that [she] came from me.”

With reporting by Julie Walker