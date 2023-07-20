Sienna Miller has never given up on love — even after her messy split from ex-fiancé Jude Law made headlines in the early 2000s.

“There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember,” Miller recalled to the Daily Beast in December 2020. “I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember.”

Miller confessed she was “in so much shock” when news broke in 2005 of Law’s affair with his kid’s nanny. “I’d really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything,” she said.

After the pair split in 2011 for a second time, Miller chose to remember her and Law’s romance with fondness. “I care about him enormously,” she told Porter magazine in May 2016.

In that same interview, Miller joked about the type of men she tends to gravitate toward. “I like intelligence,” she revealed. “It’s the only thing I’ve ever been attracted to. People who aren’t clever enough fall by the wayside. They’re a motley crew my ex-boyfriends, if you lined them up, it would be strange.”

Scroll down for a look back Miller’s most high-profile relationships: