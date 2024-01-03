Sienna Miller has welcomed her second child, her first baby with boyfriend Oli Green.

The Daily Mail confirmed on Wednesday, January 3, that Miller, who turned 42 on December 28, gave birth to a baby girl. She stepped out with the newborn and Green, 27, in West London on Wednesday.

News of the actress’ pregnancy broke in August 2023 after she was spotted showing off her baby bump in a bikini while visiting Ibiza. She first sparked speculation in July when she put her burgeoning belly on display in swimwear during her family’s vacation to St. Tropez.

Miller is already the mother of daughter Marlowe, whom she welcomed with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge in July 2012. The coparents were together from 2011 to 2015 and have remained close friends after their split.

As for Miller’s relationship with Green, the couple were first linked in February 2022 after they were spotted on a date in New York. She revealed two months later that she froze her eggs when she turned 40 because of “pressure” to add to her brood.

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade [of their 30s] — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs,” she told Elle UK at the time. “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Later that year, Miller revealed that her plan was to be married with a big family in her 30s, but she had to change course. “I’d invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency,” she told British Vogue in November 2022. “There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn’t worked out — I imagined that I would be married with three kids, being a great mum.”

Meanwhile, Miller’s daughter, Marlowe, has already gotten used to being an only child. “She gets jealous if there’s another kid involved [in my work],” she told Us Weekly in January 2020. “I will not have her on set on those days. If I’m being intimate with another child, she’s furious.”

Indeed, the mother-daughter duo have a tight-knit bond, with Miller telling Us in November 2019 that raising Marlowe is more than she could “ever dream of.”

“Watching this person who’s so resonantly her own person, and sharing a life with her, we share a sense of humor that’s quite specific and offbeat,” she continued. “We’re very similar, but she’s so independent. I sometimes have to remind myself that [she] came from me.”