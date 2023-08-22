Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Pregnancies

Pregnant Sienna Miller’s Best Baby Bump Pics Before Welcoming Baby No. 2, Her 1st With Oli Green

By
Pregnant Sienna Miller's Best Baby Bump Pics Before Welcoming Baby No. 2, First With Oli Green
Sienna MillerRich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; MEGA
5

Deal of the Day

ugg-janey-ii-bag-amazon
BOGO

Sienna Miller is going to be a mother of two — and she couldn’t look better ahead of welcoming her second child.

The actress’s baby bump was on full display during an August 2023 vacation in Ibiza. Miller was photographed on the beach rocking a brown bikini. The outing confirmed she and her boyfriend, Oli Green, were expecting their first child together after Miller sparked pregnancy rumors one month prior while on a trip to Saint-Tropez.

Neither Miller nor Green publicly commented on the pregnancy news at the time.

Miller previously welcomed her daughter Marlowe with her ex, Tom Sturridge. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2015 that the pair had split after four years of dating. The two have continued to support each other over the years and remain cordial coparents.

Scroll below to see Miller’s best baby bump pics before giving birth to baby No. 2:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!