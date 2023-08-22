Sienna Miller is going to be a mother of two — and she couldn’t look better ahead of welcoming her second child.

The actress’s baby bump was on full display during an August 2023 vacation in Ibiza. Miller was photographed on the beach rocking a brown bikini. The outing confirmed she and her boyfriend, Oli Green, were expecting their first child together after Miller sparked pregnancy rumors one month prior while on a trip to Saint-Tropez.

Neither Miller nor Green publicly commented on the pregnancy news at the time.

Miller previously welcomed her daughter Marlowe with her ex, Tom Sturridge. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2015 that the pair had split after four years of dating. The two have continued to support each other over the years and remain cordial coparents.

Scroll below to see Miller’s best baby bump pics before giving birth to baby No. 2: