London Fashion Week kicked off in the U.K. on a star-studded note thanks to Vogue World.

Following last year’s inaugural showcase during New York Fashion Week, the second edition of the celebration took place on Thursday, September 14, at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, bringing out the biggest names in style and beyond. The event celebrated the best of British culture and fashion and included a red carpet, musical and theatrical performances and a runway show that featured icons Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista reuniting on the catwalk ahead of their highly-anticipated Apple TV+ documentary, The Super Models, which premieres on Wednesday, September 20.

Other highlights included appearances from Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Kate Winslet, Sienna Miller, Emilia Clarke, Jodie Turner-Smith, Yara Shahidi, Simone Ashley and more.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion moments from Vogue World: London 2023: