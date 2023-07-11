Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington are set to appear in Apple TV+’s The Super Models.

The documentary highlights the models’ careers, taking viewers on and beyond the runway. Fans will learn firsthand how the women captured the world while creating an everlasting bond.

After emerging on the scene in the ’80s, the catwalk queens quickly took over the fashion world, owning runways, fracking magazine covers and campaigns.

By the ’90s, the women were declared “supermodels” by the media and given the nickname “The Big Six.” (The other two models in “The Big Six” are Claudia Schiffer and Kate Moss.)

Crawford raved over the project via Instagram, writing, “I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry … We plan to explore the dynamic personalities, and shifts in media and culture that helped shape and define this iconic era.”

Scroll down for everything we know about The Super Models:

What Is ‘The Super Models’ About?

The Super Models will include exclusive interviews with the four models, who will open up about their famous careers. The women will take fans back to when they met decades ago and will reminisce on the ’80s and ‘90s before sharing their current roles in the fashion industry.

According to Apple TV+, The Super Models is “the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

Why Are Kate Moss and Claudia Schiffer Not in ‘The Super Models’?

While reasons for their absence has not been revealed, Moss has retired from the runway (but still poses in front of the camera occasionally) and has her own modeling agency.

Schiffer, on the other hand, lives with her husband, Matthew Vaughn, and their three children in Oxfordshire, England. She is still the face of high-fashion brands, including Chanel’s J12 Watch.

Who Directed ‘The Super Models’ ?

The Super Models was directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills.

The project was produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, with executive producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Barbara Kopple, Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz, along with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington.”

When will it be released?

The Super Models will premiere on Apple TV+ as a four-part series on Wednesday, September 20.

In a sneak peek trailer that aired on Monday, July 10, each of the women were shown in short clips and asked, “How do you define the word ‘supermodel’?