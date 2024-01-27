Jenna Dewan is bumping along during her third and final pregnancy.

“I’ve just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again,” Dewan gushed during a January 2024 interview with Romper, noting she will continue to film episodes of The Rookie throughout her pregnancy. “[Working] helps balance my mind and The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it’s easy, and it flows, and so I think that’s a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant.”

Dewan first became a mom in 2013, welcoming daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. After their 2018 split, Dewan moved on with Broadway vet Steve Kazee and they welcomed son Callum in 2020.

Kazee proposed to Dewan during her pregnancy with Callum, but they are not rushing to walk down the aisle.

“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise we’re getting there,” Dewan exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy and work’s been busy.”

Keep scrolling to see Dewan’s baby bump photos throughout her third pregnancy: