Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Pregnant Jenna Dewan’s Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 2nd Child With Fiance Steve Kazee, Her 3rd

By
Pregnant Jenna Dewans Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 2nd Child With Fiance Steve Kazee Her 3rd
6
Jenna DewanJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Jenna Dewan is bumping along during her third and final pregnancy.

“I’ve just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again,” Dewan gushed during a January 2024 interview with Romper, noting she will continue to film episodes of The Rookie throughout her pregnancy. “[Working] helps balance my mind and The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it’s easy, and it flows, and so I think that’s a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant.”

Dewan first became a mom in 2013, welcoming daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. After their 2018 split, Dewan moved on with Broadway vet Steve Kazee and they welcomed son Callum in 2020.

Kazee proposed to Dewan during her pregnancy with Callum, but they are not rushing to walk down the aisle.

Women sitting on exercising bikes in gym, side view

Deal of the Day

This No. 1 Bestselling Sports Bra Is the Only Workout Top You Need — 32% Off View Deal

“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise we’re getting there,” Dewan exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy and work’s been busy.”

Keep scrolling to see Dewan’s baby bump photos throughout her third pregnancy:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!