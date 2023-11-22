Your account
Entertainment

Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos as They Resume Production Post-Strike

By
4
Pretty Kittle Liars CastCourtesy of Maia Reficco/Instagram

Hollywood is getting back to work after the strike and cameras are already rolling on some of Us‘ favorite shows and movies.

Cast members from Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Summer School and ABC’s The Rookie were thrilled to return to set. “The actors are back, baby!” Zaria, who plays Faran Bryant on PLL, wrote via Instagram on November 2023.

TV and movies came to a standstill when the Writers Guild Association initiated a strike in May after failing to reach an agreement in its contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Two months later, SAG-AFTRA joined writers on the picket line after their own labor dispute with the AMPTP. The majority of Hollywood productions subsequently shut down, unless they adhered to the SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement, which allowed some projects to continue filming.

The WGA and AMPTP reached an agreement in September on a three-year contract.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the negotiating committee for the WGA wrote in an email to its members. The message included a 94-page of the new terms which referenced compensation gains, a new requirement for minimum staff levels in TV writer’s rooms, improvement payment terms for screenwriters and protections for the use of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA signed off on their own tentative deal earlier this month. The members of the union, however, still have to vote yes on the deal to officially end the strike.

Keep scrolling for behind-the-scenes photos shared by stars from TV shows and movies that have already resumed filming:

