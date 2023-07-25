The dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resulted in almost every production pressing pause — not including the movies that have received approval to keep filming.

Hollywood came to a standstill in May 2023 when the Writers Guild of America announced their decision to strike after a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion. (The AMPTP represents major companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony.)

Some movies, however, were able to keep cameras rolling because their scripts were finished before writers authorized the strike. Two months later, SAG-AFTRA announced its own strike, which meant actors joined writers on the picket lines.

Amid the historic dual strikes, SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) released a list of guidelines for members which broke down which projects were allowed to keep filming and which weren’t. Members of the SAG union are prohibited from filming or promoting most movie and TV projects — past, present and future. This rule prevents actors from attending premieres and screenings in a promotional capacity, and they can’t promote any of their work on social media.

Actors are also prohibited from doing work that is on or off camera such as stunt work, motion capture work, stand-in work, camera tests and background work. Anyone hoping to become a member of the union in the future is expected to abide by the same guidelines or else they risk not being admitted to SAG-AFTRA.

SAG-AFTRA has since clarified that certain films — and TV shows — will be allowed to continue filming if they are approved for an Interim Agreement. An application will be accepted if the movie is not produced by a studio that is a member of the AMPTP and agrees to union guidelines. Projects that have lowest-budget contracts with SAG-AFTRA are allowed to continue working as well.

Films that have received the go ahead from SAG-AFTRA to keep filming included Death of a Unicorn, which stars Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd. The upcoming film Mother Mary, which features Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel and Hunter Schafer, has also resumed production after studio A24 reached out to SAG-AFTRA for an Interim Agreement.

Scroll on for every movie that has kept filming amid the ongoing strike:

Adult Best Friends

Aguadilla

American Deadbolt

American Nightmare

Anniversary

The Ar Racist

Armadilla

Beneath the Grass

Beyond the Walls

Bob Trevino Likes It

Bootyology

Bride Hard

The Cafone

Conduit

Death of a Unicorn

A Desert

Don’t Move

Dos Lados

Dream Devil

Dust Bunny

Exhibiting Forgiveness

F-Plus

Flight Risk

Fluxx

From Ashes

Ganymede

The Greatest Ever

Ick

Isaac

Just Breathe

The Killer’s Game

King Ivory

Legend of the White Dragon

Mother Mary

Mother, May I?

Mourning Rock

My Valentine Wedding

Osiris

Paradise and Lunch

Queen of the Ring

The Ritual

Rivals of Azmiah King

Roses on the Vine

Sell Out

The Short Game

Sod and Stubble

The Sound

The Summer Book

Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake)

Superthief

Til Death … Do You

The Tower

Transamazonia

Until He’s Destroyed

Untitled Jazzy Project

Untitled Rebuilding Project

The Watchers

Week End Escape Project

Wildcat

The Wilderness

The Yellow Tie

Young Claude