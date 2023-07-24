Actors and writers of Us‘ favorite shows and movies have been reuniting on the picket lines amid the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

The labor dispute originally made headlines in May 2023 when the Writers Guild of America announced that their contract negotiation with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers had stalled. Some of the concerns the AMPTP — which represents major companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony — did not address included fair wages and the use of artificial intelligence.

Two months later, SAG-AFTRA authorized their own strike and actors joined the writers as Hollywood came to a standstill. Stars such as Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin‘s Malia Pyles, Bailee Madison and Chandler Kinney have since documented their time on the picket lines.

“Proud to stand in solidarity with my union family and WGA community as we fight for an equitable contract to conserve our unique artistry, and protect the soul and humanity of this industry. I love what I do, and I want to continue creating for as long as my heart and mind are able,” Kinney captioned a July 2023 Instagram photo of her and her costars holding signs in New York. “But now is the time to stand strong as we seek the basic respect necessary for the survival and sustainability of our profession, for ALL. as scary as a strike may be, what’s far scarier is the current trajectory of entertainment as we know it and the livelihoods of the artists who bring it to life….so with that being said, see you on the picket line.”

Scroll on for more cast members who have reunited while showing their support for the ongoing strike: