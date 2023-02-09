Their final run. From Riverdale to Nancy Drew, TV fans are gearing up to say goodbye to their favorite shows in 2023.

The hit CW series, which premiered in 2017, will be concluding after five years at the network. Ahead of the final season, fans were thrown for a loop when the main characters defeated a comet headed for their town and as a result were taken back to the ’50s with no recollection of their past.

In May 2022, KJ Apa previously opened up about saying goodbye to Archie Andrews shortly after news of the show’s final season broke.

“I’m sad to be saying goodbye to Riverdale next season, to our sets, to our crew, to our producers, to our CW family but I can speak for everyone, for Cami [Mendes], Cole [Sprouse], Lili [Reinhart] and the rest of our cast that we are so grateful for everyone’s support,” he said during the CW Upfronts. “To the fans, without the fans, none of this would be possible.”

The New Zealand native continued: “I can’t say I’d miss dying my hair every week, I’m looking forward to being myself again, but I promise you guys, this last season, we are going to end it with a bang, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Meanwhile, Reinhart discussed what ending she would like to see for Betty Cooper, telling Entertainment Tonight in August 2022, “I would obviously like to see a happy ending for Betty, knowing that she will be OK — an optimistic, lighthearted note. I don’t know who she’s gonna end up with or where, how, why, when — I know nothing about the final season — but I just hope that she’s happy, and you have an idea that things are gonna settle down for her in the best way.”

The hits at The CW just kept coming when Nancy Drew was canceled as the cast was wrapping up filming season 4.

“It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her,” Kennedy McMann, who played the lead role since 2019, said in a statement in October 2022. “I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

Showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor teased that the final season would be “a worthy and resonant payoff” for fans.

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners,” Landau and Taylor told TVLine at the time. “Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us.”

Scroll down for a complete guide to all the TV shows that have ended or will come to a close in 2023: