Signing off! Over the years, fans of The CW have been shocked to see their favorite actors leave hit shows before their finales.

In May 2020, Ruby Rose exited Batwoman after playing the superhero for one season. The decision caught many people off guard, and the former Australia’s Next Top Model cohost reflected on her “very difficult” departure. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose said in a statement to Variety at the time.

The Australia native later went into detail about what prompted her step back, claiming that her experience on The CW series wasn’t always positive.

“Enough is enough,” Rose wrote via her Instagram Story in October 2021. “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set… I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

In her lengthy social media posts, the Orange Is the New Black alum accused showrunner Caroline Dries — as well as the production company’s Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter — of contributing to her alleged mistreatment after she sustained an injury on set.

Rose previously detailed her health scare, which happened as a result of a stunt. “To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2019. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.”

While addressing her exit in October 2021, the Pitch Perfect 3 star alleged that it was not her choice to walk away from the role of Kate Kane. “I DO NOT QUIT,” she wrote via social media. “I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I was going to have to sign my rights away.”

At the time, Warner Bros. seemingly confirmed that the studio chose to let Rose go. “The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned,” a statement read.

Following Rose’s departure, Javicia Leslie was recast as Ryan Wilder, who takes over as Batwoman in season 2. The show was renewed for season 3, which concluded in March 2022.

Batwoman has not yet been picked up by The CW.

Scroll down for all the most shocking exits from The CW shows: