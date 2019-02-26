Nicollette Sheridan Is Leaving ‘Dynasty’: Find Out Why

Dynasty is losing another star: Nicollette Sheridan is leaving the CW reboot, which films in Atlanta, to be by her ailing mother’s side in Los Angeles.

“Working on the Dynasty reboot and reprising the iconic role of Alexis has been thoroughly enjoyable, but the chance to spend precious time with my terminally ill mother is more important to me right now,” the 55-year-old said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I am profoundly grateful to [CW president] Mark Pedowitz and [CBS Television Studios president] David Stapf for graciously allowing me to return to Los Angeles to be with her, and I wish them and everyone associated with the show nothing but continued success. I am hopeful that my fans will embrace my successor with as much passion as they embraced me.”

The actress started playing Alexis Carrington, a role played by Joan Collins in the 1980s original series, midway through the reboot’s first season. “She’s a complicated person who is driven by power, money, and the dichotomy of an overwhelming desire to protect her children to have them flourish,” Sheridan said of the character in a Variety interview at the time. “She is back to reclaim both of her children and help them onto a different path.”

Sheridan’s last episode is scheduled for March, and the role may be recast, according to Deadline. Cast members Nathalie Kelley and James Mackay previously left the show. Remaining on the call sheet are Alan Dale, Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente, Ana Brenda Contreras and Maddison Brown.

The England native is best known for her roles as Paige Matheson on the CBS drama Knots Landing and Edie Britt in the ABC comedy-drama Desperate Housewives. She has also made headlines in recent days after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna claimed Sheridan cheated on ex-husband Harry Hamlin, who’s now married to Rinna, with singer Michael Bolton. “FAKE NEWS!” Sheridan tweeted on Friday, February 22. “Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada … Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding … Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna.”

Hamlin, 67, replied via Twitter the following day: “Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to be with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother died?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!”

Dynasty airs on The CW Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!