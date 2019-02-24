Not backing down. Harry Hamlin and his wife, Lisa Rinna, responded to his ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan’s denial that she cheated on him with singer Michael Bolton.

The controversy kicked off on Friday, February 22, when the Desperate Housewives alum referenced a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills clip in which Rinna claimed that Sheridan, who was married to Hamlin from September 1991 to August 1992, hooked up with the singer.

“FAKE NEWS!” Sheridan tweeted on Friday. “Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada … Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding … Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna.”

The Shooter star, 67, responded to Sheridan, 55, on Saturday, tweeting, “Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to be with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother died?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!”

Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife “nose to nose” but ending our marriage was not one of them! — Harry Hamlin (@HarryRHamlin) February 24, 2019

The Melrose Place alum, 55, shared her husband’s tweet, writing, “Sweetie @IamNicollette You’re the gift that keeps on giving!”

Rinna also posted on her Instagram Stories, writing, “My bad, I’m sorry @IamNicollette I forgot to Thank you also. Thank you for f—king Michael Bolton and cheating on Harry while Married.” She added, “I thought I’d take the high road and not tweet this … NAH.”

Bolton, 65, has not publicly responded to the social media storm, and Sheridan hasn’t replied to the message from her ex-husband and his wife.

The Knots Landing alum and the “Missing You Now” singer dated until 1995, then reunited in 2005 and got engaged the following year. They ended their engagement in 2008.

Rinna and Hamlin wed in 1997 and have two daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!