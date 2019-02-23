Dredging up the past. Nicollette Sheridan called out Lisa Rinna on Friday, February 22, for claiming that the Desperate Housewives alum cheated on ex-husband Harry Hamlin with Michael Bolton.

Sheridan, 55, retweeted a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills clip in which Rinna, 55, talks to costar Denise Richards about her then-boyfriend, Aaron Phypers, who was in the process of divorcing Sheridan at the time. “Harry was married to her for 11 months,” the Veronica Mars alum said in the video.

Rinna elaborated: “Harry was married to her 30 years ago. The story is she went to a Michael Bolton concert at the Hollywood Bowl.”

One of her Real Housewives costars asked in response, “And left with Michael Bolton?” to which the Days of Our Lives alum replied: “Yes. F—k yes. Harry was in Canada.”

Rinna saw the alleged ordeal as a blessing, though. “I thank Michael Bolton to this day. Are you kidding me? Let’s cheers Michael Bolton,” she said. “Thank you, Michael Bolton. Because I would not have these beautiful children.”

Sheridan slammed the allegations on Twitter. “FAKE NEWS!” she tweeted on Friday. “Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada … Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding … Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna.”

The Dynasty star later retweeted a fan who wrote, “I loved that u cleared this up. Lisa R. Is such a liar.”

Sheridan and Hamlin, 67, tied the knot in September 1991. He filed for divorce in August 1992.

The Knots Landing alum dated Bolton, 65, on and off from 1992 to 2008, at which point the pair called off their two-year engagement.

Hamlin married Rinna in March 1997. The couple share daughters Delilah Belle, 20, and Amelia Gray, 17.

Meanwhile, Richards, 48, wed Phypers, 46, in September 2018 after his July 2016 split from Sheridan following seven months of marriage.

Us has reached out to Rinna, Hamlin and Bolton’s reps for comment.

