More than a year after exiting Batwoman, Ruby Rose spoke out about her alleged harrowing experience on the set of The CW series — and Warner Bros. is fighting back against her claims of mistreatment.

On October 20, Rose accused the studio, the network, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, as well as the production company’s Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of misdeeds in a series of Instagram Stories.

“Enough is enough,” the Orange is the New Black alum wrote. “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set… I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

The Australian actress exited Batwoman in May 2020 after one season, which caught many viewers off guard. After her exit, she called the decision to leave “very difficult” and not one she “made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show.”

At the time, the former Australia’s Next Top Model cohost wrote that she was “truly grateful” for the opportunity to play the character of Kate Kane, who was the first lesbian superhero to lead a scripted live-action TV series. She went on to thank Berlanti, Schechter and Dries for “for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.”

Nearly two weeks later, the XXX: Return of Xander Cage star released another comment via Instagram, which alluded that there was more to the story of her departure than originally reported.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know,” she wrote on May 27. “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now, but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

Javicia Leslie took over as the star of Batwoman in January. The God Friended Me alum plays Ryan Wilder, who is a new addition to the DC universe.

When Rose decided to tell her side of the story in October 2021, it resulted in a nasty back and forth between her and Warner Bros., who has called her claims “revisionist history.”

Yet, the Meg actress has doubled down on her accusations. “Any threats, any bullying tactics, or blackmail will not make me stand down,” she wrote via Instagram in October.

Keep scrolling for the allegations Rose has brought forward against those who work on Batwoman — and their responses: