Ouch. Ruby Rose revealed she underwent emergency surgery after a stunt injury almost left her paralyzed in a graphic video posted on Instagram on Friday, September 27.

“To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” the Batwoman star, 33, captioned the video. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.”

The actress also thanked her doctor for “allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt.”

The video footage shows the Orange Is the New Black alum going under the knife. She explained her reasoning for posting the video.

“To anyone asking why I let them video it..Did you not watch that Grey’s Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient??” Rose jokingly wrote. “Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.”

Rose also underwent serious surgery in January 2018 for a back procedure to correct an ongoing spinal issue. The procedure left her wheelchair-bound while she recovered.

“So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.”

The star was named the lead of the upcoming CW series, Batwoman, in August 2018. The series premieres on October 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m also an emotional wreck … because this is a childhood dream.”

However, the Australian actress found herself bombarded with negativity over her casting on social media. One common criticism was that Rose wasn’t a lesbian.

“Where on Earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian, therefore, she can’t be Batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read,” Rose wrote at the time before taking a Twitter hiatus. “I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay.’ How do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys. When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable … when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group.”

