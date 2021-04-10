Sons of Anarchy Cast Where Are They Now

Let’s ride! Sons of Anarchy hooked fans in for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014 and helped push star Charlie Hunnam to super stardom.

The FX series followed single father Jax Teller (Hunnam) as he tried to get his outlaw biker gang, Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original (SAMCRO), back on the right side of the law while keeping a few illegal side hustles here and there.

Throughout his time as a SAMCRO member and the eventual president of the club, Jax learns about his late father, John Teller (Nicholas Guest) and what his original vision was for the Charming, California, biker boys.

The series, which was created by Kurt Sutter, also starred Katey Sagal as Jax’s badass mom, Gemma, Maggie Siff as his love Tara, Ron Perlman as Clay (former leader of SAMCRO who liked illegal businesses), Ryan Hurst as Jax’s BFF Opie and Theo Rossi as Juice.

Sutter, who is married to Sagal, also played one of the Son’s members, Otto Delaney, who was in prison throughout the series. His goal was to be as authentic to biker gangs as possible, which is why all of the actors learned to ride motorcycles and many did their own stunts.

“I want everyone to look like they live on those bikes,” Sutter told the Los Angeles Times in September 2010. “These are cowboys, and those are their horses.”

SOA created a brotherhood among its cast from its inception, many of which remain close today. “This show has made us a real family,” Rossi told the L.A. Times in 2010.

Hunnam, for his part, has a tight bond with his former onscreen best friend, Hurst. In March 2019, the Lost City of Z actor admitted that he and the Remember the Titans star briefly grew apart before solidifying their relationship.

“Ryan is one of my best friends,” Hunnam told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “There were a couple years where I didn’t spend much time with Ryan, and then I got into a yoga practice that he has really devoted himself to in a very significant way. So, we now see each other very, very frequently at this Kundalini yoga studio that we both go to. He’s one of my dear friends.”

The majority of the cast, including Tommy Flanagan (who played Chibs) and Kim Coates (who played Tig), reunited the same year to celebrate Mark Boone Jr. (who played Bobby) and his wife, Christina Adshade’s wedding.

“Bout last night’s summer solstice ✨♥️✨♥️ love love love♥️,” Drea de Matteo, who played Jax’s first wife, Wendy, captioned a series of photos from the June 2019 nuptials via Instagram.

Scroll down to see what the Sons of Anarchy cast has been doing since the show ended in 2014.