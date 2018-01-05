Sons of Anarchy may be gone but it’s definitely not forgotten. FX announced on Friday, January 5, that the network has picked up Mayans MC to series, ordering a 10-episode first season. The new drama will focus on the Mayans, who were recurring players during all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” Nick Grad, the Co-president of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a press release on Friday. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

Sutter teamed up with writer Elgin James on the series to help bring more authenticity to the show. “I wanted to find a strong, unique Latino voice,” Sutter previously told Deadline. “Because I didn’t think a white guy from Jersey should be writing about Latin culture and traditions. Elgin is that voice.”

The show is set in a “post Jax Teller world” and is based on EZ Reyes (played by JD Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the border of California and Mexico. Once a golden boy in the town, he’s now fresh out of prison and looking to find his place.

Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta also star in the spinoff.

Sons of Anarchy ran from 2008 to 2014 and ended with Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) death. Mayans MC is set to premiere on FX in late summer/early fall 2018.

