



Moving on. Ron Perlman filed for divorce from his wife of 38 years, Opal Stone Perlman, on Tuesday, November 5, Us Weekly confirms.

The Hellboy star, 69, listed the estranged couple’s date of separation as May 10, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He also indicated that he will pay spousal support to the jewelry designer.

Perlman and Stone Perlman married on Valentine’s Day in 1981. They share two children: daughter Blake, 35, and son Brandon, 29.

The news comes five months after the actor was spotted kissing his StartUp costar Allison Dunbar. Us published photos of the pair packing on the PDA after they had dinner at Alexander’s Steakhouse in Pasadena, California, on May 15. A week later, they were seen taking their dogs for a walk in Los Angeles.

Dunbar has shared several photos with Perlman on her Instagram page over the past year. She has also uploaded pictures with his daughter, Blake.

The Sons of Anarchy alum, for his part, has not shared any photos with his now-estranged wife on Instagram since April 2018.

The news of Perlman’s divorce filing on Tuesday came hours after In Touch Weekly reported that he was spotted having lunch with Dunbar on Sunday, November 3. An eyewitness told the magazine that the duo were “very touchy-feely” at the L.A. social club Soho Warehouse, and the Golden Globe winner “wasn’t wearing a wedding ring.”

