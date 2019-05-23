Caught kissing! Ron Perlman was spotted stealing a smooch from his StartUp costar Allison Dunbar following a shared dinner.

The twosome were leaving Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena, California, on May 15.

The Hellboy actor, 69 — who has not officially divorced long-term wife Opal Perlman — wore a black-and-white polka dot button-down shirt and wrapped one arm around the Castle alum, who sported a pink button-down maxidress and a huge sparkly rock on her left ring finger.

The pair, who play Wes and Kelly on the popular web series, have been spending plenty of time together as of late — they were also spotted taking their pups for a stroll in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A. in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 22.

In addition, the Golden Globe winner has been a regular fixture on Dunbar’s Instagram: She shared a photo booth GIF of herself with her castmate in November 2018. “Me and bish,” she wrote of the actor.

The burlesque dancer is also friendly with members of Perlman’s family, posing for a photo while at dinner with the actor and his daughter, Blake Perlman, in February 2018, and again with Blake in May 2018.

Ron has been married to his jewelry designer wife — with whom he shares Blake, 35, and son Brandon, 29 — since February 1981, though their current relationship status remains unclear. Us Weekly has not been able to find divorce listings for the Perlmans in California.

The Sons of Anarchy alum spoke about his longtime relationship to Ain’t It Cool News in December, telling the outlet that agreeability was the secret to their success. “The mastering of the phrase, ‘You know darling, you are so right!’” he quipped at the time. “If you can master that phrase, and you’re a dude, you got a shot.”

Dunbar, meanwhile, last shared a photo of herself kissing a former flame on Instagram in January 2018 while ringing in the new year.

Us Weekly has reached out to Perlman and Dunbar’s reps for comment.

