Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis are proving they don’t need a marriage certificate to solidify their 15-year romance.

“They’re doing great” after being together for over a decade, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re so cute together and in love.”

The British actor — who celebrated his 40th birthday on April 10 — and the jewelry designer, 36, are happy with things the way they are. “Charlie doesn’t feel any type of way about turning 40,” the source adds. “He’s glad he has Morgana in his life to celebrate with him.”

As for any future nuptials? Hunnam revealed to Andy Cohen in January that his view on marriage was “sort of indifferent.” McNelis, however, is not on the same page as her love.

“She does not feel the same. She’s very eager,” he added. “I’ll do it because it’s important to her but I don’t have any great romantic feelings toward it.”

Following the interview, the Gentleman actor admitted his comments to the Bravo personality were “stupid.”

“I have to say that really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings,” he told TooFab days later, adding that he is romantic. “The reality is I sort of consider myself married … I suppose what I was trying to articulate was that the official government sanctioning of it doesn’t mean anything to me, but the romance of it means an enormous amount.”

Since the very start of their relationship, the Sons of Anarchy alum and McNelis had an unconventional relationship. In a 2016 interview, he admitted that he didn’t speak to his girlfriend for five months while he was filming The Lost City of Z in Cambodia the year before.

“The mail system [there] doesn’t really work very well. It’s completely unreliable,” the heartthrob told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I received a letter from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and [the] things she was saying that she hadn’t received the two letters that I sent before. … My girlfriend is a jewelry designer, so I was able to come back with an appropriately sized gift. It didn’t remedy all of the trouble I was in, but it got me halfway there.”

But when the pair are together, they’re inseparable. “I try to make love as often as I can,” he previously told Men’s Health. “That’s an important part of fitness. … We are supposed to be very active animals. It’s our DNA.”

Prior to his relationship with McNelis, Hunnam was previously married to Katharine Towne from 1999 to 2002.