Everything to Know About Season 2 of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

The story isn’t over yet! Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin left its mark when it introduced a group of friends who get tormented by a person named A — and the twists and turns will continue in season 2.

During the season 1 finale, which aired in August 2022, the girls discovered that Angela’s (Gabriella Pizzolo) brother Archie was behind the murders. The attacker teamed up with his biological father, Principal Clanton (Robert Stanton), to take revenge on those who played a role in Angela’s death.

According to Bailee Madison, most of the reveals were a surprise to the cast. “I think [creators] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] and Lindsay [Calhoon Bring], they did such a good job at keeping you guessing. They really did,” she told Collider that same month. “And as people who were there and filming, to have been so lost and confused and having no idea what was going on — I mean, [episode] 10 hit us and we were like, ‘Wait! What?’ Even if we had come up [with] or guessed certain things, it still felt like a slap in the face.”

After Imogen gave her baby up for adoption to Ezra (Ian Harding) and Aria (Lucy Hale), Madison discussed what kind of future she wanted for her character.

“I think [Imogen’s] realized that she’s actually a very smart young woman. I think she’s realized that she is capable of surviving, that she’s capable of tackling things that people might run away from,” the actress continued. “Obviously our show is so horror reference related and nods to iconic characters and I think you look at Jamie Lee Curtis and you look at Neve Campbell from Scream and it’s like, these women continuously grow and grow and own it, and I think for Imogen there’s so much that she has to heal from still, and what is it like after she’s given birth? What does that feel like and what does that do to someone as a young woman?”

The Florida native continued: “Once you experience that I don’t think you’re ever the same, let alone everything else that she’s experienced, but she’s not gonna stand down from it. I think we’ve just witnessed a hint of what these girls are capable of doing. That’s why we better get picked up because I’m like, let us soar! Let them live! They’ve got lots to do.”

Chandler Kinney, who plays Tabby Haworthe, also opened up about where she would like to see season 2 go. “I think Tabby has this beautiful optimism and fire within her and when you first meet her, that’s so hidden and she’s kind of jaded. She expresses herself through film and by being jokey, and there’s so much really to uncover there,” she told Collider, noting that Tabby will start to move on from her assault. “And now that she’s had or has begun to actually have some closure with that specific trauma in her life, I’m excited to see that fire come alive again because it once was very, very strong and it was dimmed, and now I think it’s burning brighter than ever.”

Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring, for their part, hinted that viewers might have to prepare for a new person to take over as A.

“When we started all the mysteries running at the beginning of the season, we both wanted to answer the mysteries so that there weren’t huge cliffhangers with people feeling cheated. Without spoiling anything, when we have been talking a lot about season 2, we feel like we could introduce another threat,” the Riverdale showrunner told Entertainment Weekly in August 2022. “But it’s nice that Archie is out there just running around, doing whatever Archie wants to be doing. It’s always good to have that.”

Scroll down for everything we know so far about season 2 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: