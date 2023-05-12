Cooking up a connection. The Bear cast has had more success in their dating lives than their fictional counterparts.

The Hulu series, which premiered in June 2022, explores talented chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he returns to Chicago to run his older brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) restaurant following his death. Season 1 focused on Carmy’s attempts to help keep the sandwich shop afloat while dealing with his own grief over his brother’s suicide.

Fans were quick to question the chemistry between Carmy and his sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) — but the cast wasn’t as sold on a potential romance.

“They got a lot of trauma on both sides. Like if even that [was explored] — I don’t think that window is open,” Edebiri exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2023. “But if it were, there would need to be like two seasons where it’s just them doing therapy individually before that would even be an option.”

The Abbott Elementary star noted that the series didn’t initially plan to explore the coworkers as a couple. “I think when we were making it, neither of us [me nor Jeremy Allen White] were thinking about that,” she shared with Us at the time. “It did feel really nice to get to do something that felt different. There aren’t that many platonic male [and] female relationships.”

White, for his part, hinted that Carmy and Sydney still had issues to work out on screen.

“You’ve still got this tension, with Carmy and Sydney, and this power balance that they’re still gonna be struggling with. Yes, he apologized, kind of. Yes, she sort of accepted it. Yes, they both have a shared passion for this thing,” the Shameless alum told Collider in July 2022. “But there’s certainly a lot for them to sort out with one another still left.”

Offscreen, the Bear cast has remained more tight-lipped about their love lives. White offered rare glimpses into his marriage with Addison Timlin after they tied the knot in 2019.

“I love you deep in my bones,” the actor gushed about his wife in his acceptance speech for best actor at the 2023 Golden Globes. “Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

Timlin, for her part, took to social media to praise White for the professional accomplishment.

“When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you. When we’d run your lines for Shameless I’d be so tickled knowing before hand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2023. “When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my fucking heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along.”

She added: “What a privilege it’s been to know first. I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time- watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too. Daddy winned [sic] another trophy winners cup. We’re so proud.”

Four months later, Us confirmed that Timlin filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

