Saturday Night Live sweetie! Abby Elliott became a mom on Friday, October 23, welcoming her and husband Bill Kennedy’s first child.

“❤️ Edith Pepper Kennedy❤️ ,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple looking down at their little one. “The love of our lives.”

The comedian, 33, revealed her pregnancy news on her and the writer’s fourth anniversary, writing via Instagram: “Here’s to many more wonderful adventures with you — the greatest one of all coming next month.”

The New York native’s baby bump debut came seven months after she opened up to Kelly Clarkson about her fertility issues.

“[IVF] is hardcore,” Elliott said during a Kelly Clarkson Show appearance in February. “So this Valentine’s Day, I’ll be getting shots in my butt by my husband. Very romantic.”

She went on to describe the “intense” hormones, explaining, “So many people go through this and we don’t talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness. … It’s such a miracle what doctors can do.”

When Clarkson, 38, asked if she always planned on having kids, Elliott replied, “Definitely. I had a little baby carriage and a baby doll [as a child].”

The actress and Kennedy met on the set of Sex Ed in 2014. He proposed the following year, and the couple tied the knot in 2016 in Connecticut.

Elliott previously dated her former SNL costar Fred Armisen from 2010 to 2011, and their breakup was “completely mutual,” a source told Us when they called it quits. “It definitely wasn’t a dramatic breakup. They had different schedules over the summer and are still good friends.”

The Odd Mom Out alum left SNL the following year. In 2017, Elliott reflected on the “ageism” she experienced as a young member of the cast.

“There were a lot of more seasoned actors I think that were kind of like, ‘Who do you think you are?’” the Indebted alum told Moneyish at the time. “I tried not to pay attention to it, but it was difficult because you’re always seeking approval from your peers. … It was really difficult. You just kind of have to own it and allow yourself to thrive and still be successful and not pay any attention to it.”