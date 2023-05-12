Cancel OK
The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White’s Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce After More Than 3 Years

Jeremy Allen White’s Wife Addison Files for Divorce 726
Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin. PictureGroup for The Walt Disney Company/Shutterstock

It’s over! Jeremy Allen White’s wife, Addison Timlin, has filed for divorce after more than three years of marriage.

The All Roads to Perla actress, 31, filed the paperwork on Thursday, May 11, in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The estranged spouses, who tied the knot, in October 2019, first met in 2008 while filming Afterschool.

Jeremy Allen White’s Wife Addison Files for Divorce 727
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Bear star, 32, and the Feast of the Seven Fishes actress have played coy about their relationship for years — even while Timlin was pregnant with both of their children.

The pair share daughter Ezer, 4, and daughter Dolores, 2.

This story is developing

