He put a ring on it! Shameless star Jeremy Allen White is engaged to longtime girlfriend Addison Timlin, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The news comes shortly after the pair sparked speculation on Friday, April 12, that they were engaged when they were spotted holding hands in L.A. with the That Awkward Moment actress, 27, sporting a diamond ring on her left hand. Timlin looked casual in a white T-shirt and jeans, with her new bling on full display, while White, 28, was also dressed down for the occasion in a matching ensemble.

White and Timlin welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in October 2018. “Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter,” the actress gushed alongside an Instagram picture of the Movie 43 actor holding their newborn at the time.

The newly minted fiancés announced the news of their growing family in June. “We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams,” Timlin shared along with a selfie that showed her beau touching her bare baby bump and kissing her on the shoulder. “Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come.”

Timlin gave thanks for the couple’s year of blessings in a New Year’s post on social media. “2018, you gave me all I’ve ever truly wanted,” she captioned an Instagram pic of White holding their little girl.

More recently, Timlin shared a sweet shoutout to White on Instagram with a throwback picture from when she was pregnant. “Happy birthday to my very best friend in the entire f–king world,” she wrote. “I love you so much it is stupid.”

The duo starred alongside each other in the 2008 movie Afterschool, however, it wasn’t until years later that Timlin and White embarked on a romantic relationship.

