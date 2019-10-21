Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Attend Jeremy Allen White's Intimate Wedding





Just married! Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, days before their daughter Ezer’s first birthday.

The Shameless star and the Fallen actress, both 28, tied the knot at a courthouse in Beverly Hills on Friday, October 18.

“The big day,” Timlin captioned a photo of the couple and Ezer, 12 months, on Friday via Instagram.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Johnson, 30, and Martin, 42, were all smilies as they witnessed the couple’s nuptials. The 50 Shades of Grey actress beamed as she held Ezer, her goddaughter, in one of the sweet snaps.

Johnson and Martin were first linked in December 2017. Us Weekly broke the news that they were back together in August after a brief split. An insider told Us at the time that the Coldplay frontman’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, was “the one who pushed them” to reunite.

“The adults are all very friendly,” a second source told Us earlier this month, referring to Johnson, Martin, Paltrow and the Goop founder’s husband, Brad Falchuk. “It’s not without effort and having to put feelings aside from time to time. They genuinely enjoy being together and there’s a lot of love for one another on all sides.”

After Friday’s ceremony, White and Timlin posed in matching jackets, which featured the words “Til Death” split between them.

“Happy hearts,” the Californication star captioned an Instagram photo of the pair in the coats.

Two days after the newlyweds became husband and wife, they celebrated another milestone: their daughter’s 1st birthday!

“My heart turned 1,” White captioned a photo of his baby girl on Sunday, October 20, via Instagram.

Timlin, for her part, commemorated the occasion with a black-and-white photo of the mother-daughter duo.

“Happy birthday baby. You are soaring,” she gushed.

Us broke the news in April that White and Timlin were engaged.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!