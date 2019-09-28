There they are! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson stepped out for a rare public appearance together after their reconciliation.

The couple attended the Place for Peace event for the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative in New York City on Friday, September 27. Martin, 42, wore a black suit with matching tie, while Johnson, 29, sported a colorful, patterned dress. The actress slipped on her boyfriend’s jacket at one point in the evening.

Us Weekly broke the news in August that the Coldplay frontman and the Fifty Shades of Grey star were back together after a brief split. A source revealed at the time that Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, was integral to the reunion. “Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” the insider said.

The exes are parents of daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13. They split in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in July 2016. Paltrow, 47, married producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

Since the reconciliation, the foursome have been spotted bonding. The Avengers: Endgame star, Falchuk, 48, Martin and Johnson went to the beach in the Hamptons for a double date in August.

“Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy,” a source told Us in January 2018. “She only wants the best for him.”

Us broke the news in December 2017 that the Peanut Butter Falcon actress and the Grammy winner were dating.

The pair had a romantic dinner date in Montauk, New York, last month after getting back together. “They were sitting at a corner table with another man but it was just the three of them. Dakota had her arm around Chris for a bit and they were talking to the guy with them,” a source revealed. “Both of them were wearing sweaters because it was kind of chilly, and they were both drinking water and eating away.”

Johnson and Martin even “went over and thanked” the people sitting next to them after they sent over drinks. “It was really sweet of them,” the insider added, noting that the duo “left the restaurant together holding hands.”

