Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s Post-Reconciliation Date Night





Back on track! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson had a low-key date night at Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Friday, August 16, weeks after rekindling their romance.

“They were sitting at a corner table with another man but it was just the three of them. Dakota had her arm around Chris for a bit and they were talking to the guy with them,” an insider dished to Us Weekly about their time at the restaurant. “Both of them were wearing sweaters because it was kind of chilly, and they were both drinking water and eating away.”

The source notes that the Coldplay frontman, 42, and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 29, “went over and thanked” people at the table next to them after they were sent drinks. “It was really sweet of them but I don’t think the drink was alcohol,” the insider adds. “Because they were definitely drinking water all night.”

Following their outing, the twosome “left the restaurant together holding hands.”

Reports surfaced in mid-June that Martin and Johnson had separated, however, Us Weekly later confirmed that the pair had officially gotten back together. Late last month, Martin accompanied his leading lady to a wrap party for her upcoming film Covers. The following night, the singer stepped out with the actress at the premiere of her new movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon, in Los Angeles.

More recently, the pair went on a double date with Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her husband, Brad Falchuk. The two couples were photographed relaxing on a beach in the Hamptons, with Paltrow, 46, sporting a bikini top alongside a shirtless Falchuk, 48. Johnson and Martin, for their part, both wore shorts and casual T-shirts.

A source previously told Us that Paltrow “pushed” for Johnson and Martin to get back together following their brief split. The Oscar winner and Martin finalized their divorce in July 2016 and share daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13.

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in September 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!