



Family day! Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk relaxed at the beach with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

The foursome double dated in the Hamptons on Monday, August 5. The Oscar winner, 46, wore a gray triangle-shaped bikini top and black sunglasses, while the American Horror Story producer, 48, went shirtless, sporting only shorts and sunglasses.

Martin, 42, and Johnson, 29, dressed more conservatively. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress kept it casual in a white T-shirt and denim shorts. The Coldplay frontman, for his part, dressed in a long-sleeve gray tee, black shorts and blue baseball cap. The Grammy winner affectionately placed his hand on his girlfriend’s back as she conversed with the married couple.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that Paltrow was fundamental in rekindling her ex’s relationship with Johnson. “Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” a source said.

Martin and the Peanut Butter Falcon star sparked split rumors in June. However, Us broke the news a month later that the two were back together. The duo began dating in late 2017.

Paltrow and the singer, meanwhile, wed in October 2002 and finalized their divorce in July 2016. They share daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13.

The exes have remained extraordinarily close since calling it quits. In fact, the Avengers: Endgame actress admitted in January that Martin accompanied her and Falchuk on their honeymoon to the Maldives. “It was a very modern honeymoon,” she said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “We had a great time.”

Paltrow explained her modern approach to coparenting at the time. “[The kids] just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that,” she noted.

The Goop founder and Falchuk tied the knot in September 2018. The newlyweds waited to cohabit, though. “We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle,” she told InStyle in a profile published on Tuesday, August 6. “And now we’re moving in together this month.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!