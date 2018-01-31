No grey area here: Gwyneth Paltrow is completely fine with ex Chris Martin’s decision to tie himself to Fifty Shades Freed actress Dakota Johnson, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

While the Goop guru, 45, “doesn’t really know” the 28-year-old, says the source, “they do have some mutual friends.” Even without the connections, notes the source, “Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy. She only wants the best for him.”

Not to mention she’s found the best match for herself. Confirming her engagement to Glee cocreator Brad Falchuk in Goop magazine’s second issue, she explained, “I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it a go again. Not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

Since the 40-year-old Coldplay frontman’s romance with Johnson is still blossoming, he’s yet to introduce her to Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, the kids he shares with Paltrow — “He doesn’t want to complicate things by bringing children into the mix,” confides the source.

But the insider expects Paltrow would be consciously unbothered if he did. “She trusts his judgment and knows he’s smart about his decisions and who he spends time with,” the source says of the actress. “She leaves it at that. She doesn’t scrutinize his choices or who he dates.”

For more on Martin and Johnson’s romance, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!